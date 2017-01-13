Ageas confirms job cuts at Kwik Fit Insurance Services

Ageas has confirmed that it will cut more than 500 jobs at its Kwik Fit Insurance Services subsidiary after failing to find a new operator.

The UK insurer’s staff at its contact centre in Uddingston had been informed about the office closure on 31 March, as reported by The BBC.

Based in North Lanarkshire, Kwik Fit is primarily a car insurance provider. It was acquired by the Belgian insurance major in 2010 for £215m.

Ageas Direct and Partnerships chief executive Ant Middle said that there are several other good opportunities locally for the staff at the Uddingston office who will be made redundant.

Middle has been quoted by the publication as saying: "We will do all we can to support our people in securing alternative roles.

"I know this has been a difficult and unsettling time for all of our employees and I want to thank each of them for their professionalism throughout the process."

Plans to close the Kwik Fit’s office were drawn out in November last year with Ageas confirming that it had to bear with the subsequent consequences following the new ways adopted by people in buying insurance.

The job cuts come after a failed attempt by a team that had the local council and government agencies looking to explore a solution to safeguard the jobs at Kwik Fit.

Ageas is said to help the redundant employees with new opportunities elsewhere while claiming to have found nearly two thousand possible vacancies in the vicinity and about 40 potential employers who could use the similar skill sets for their businesses.

Image: Car insurance provider Kwik Fit Insurance to shut its Uddingston office. Photo: courtesy of everydayplus/Freedigitalphotos.net.