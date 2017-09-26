Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Personal Lines News

AIG plans to make changes to organizational structure

Published 26 September 2017

Global insurance organization American International Group (AIG) is planning to make changes to its organizational structure.

Brian Duperreault, AIG's President and Chief Executive Officer, said: “These changes are designed to best position AIG for the future, as a growing, profitable leader in the insurance industry that is famous for its underwriting excellence. We believe this structure will maximize our global platform by empowering our local geographies, and provide our businesses with the greatest competitive advantage and ability to serve our clients.”

The company will no longer have Commercial and Consumer segments, and will transition to: General Insurance, led by Peter Zaffino, as CEO; Life & Retirement, led by Kevin Hogan, CEO; and a stand-alone, technology-enabled platform, led by Seraina Macia, CEO.

General Insurance and Life & Retirement will each have distinct business units that reflect how business is marketed and underwritten. General Insurance will include Commercial, Personal Insurance, and U.S. and international field operations. Life & Retirement will include Group Retirement, Individual Retirement, Life, and Institutional Markets.

The company expects that its year-end financial reporting will reflect the new structure. AIG also intends to align its incentive and performance management systems accordingly.

As a result of the structure changes, Rob Schimek, CEO of Commercial, will be leaving the company at the end of October to pursue other interests.

Mr. Duperreault said, “I would like to thank Rob for his many contributions to AIG over his 12 years with the company. He has been a valued member of the leadership team, and a great colleague and friend to many. We wish him all the very best with his next endeavor.”



Source: Company Press Release

