Hippo Insurance launches in California

Hippo Insurance, a provider of smart home insurance for modern households, has officially launched in California.

In so doing, they have provided consumers with a vastly more protective product that can be quoted and purchased instantly online and at lower prices.

“It’s a rewarding moment,” says Assaf Wand, Hippo CEO. “When you look at home insurance you see that 60% of US homeowners are underinsured, many believe they have coverage that isn’t actually in their policies, and the majority spend too much time and money purchasing the product, due to outdated commissioned agents and various hidden fees.”

Wand explains that to solve these issues, Hippo spent thousands of hours evaluating home insurance and fundamentally redesigned it. They started with the policy itself, adding ten essential features not included in other standard policies. They leveraged new technologies to create what the company believes is the fastest purchase process online. And, they worked hard to eliminate hidden or unnecessary costs. They also devised a strategy to help policy holders avoid loss in the first place by relying on cutting-edge smart home sensors.

Hippo offers homeowners (H03) and condo insurance (H060), managing product design, pricing, underwriting, marketing, support, as well as the technology and data platforms that power its service. It partners with TOPA Insurance in CA to act as the carrier to back policies. The result is an experience that is transformed at every level.

Source: Company Press Release