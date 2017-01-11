Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Personal Lines News

NFP expands property & casualty presence in Northeast with new acquisition

Published 11 January 2017

Insurance broker and consultant NFP has acquired Serra & DelVecchio for an undisclosed sum.

The transaction closed on Sept. 8, 2016.

Serra & DelVecchio offers a suite of P&C and benefits insurance products and services and specializes in designing comprehensive solutions for midsized businesses and individuals.

The firm has offices in Shelton and Middletown, CT. Serra principal Justin DelVecchio will assume the role of Managing Director at NFP Property & Casualty, reporting to Michael Walsh, Managing Director at NFP Property & Casualty in the New England region. Frederick Serra will assume the role of Managing Director at NFP Property & Casualty, reporting to DelVecchio.

Walsh said: “NFP remains committed to expanding our geographical footprint and P&C service offerings across the country, and the addition of Serra & DelVecchio broadens our P&C capabilities in the Northeast. We’re pleased to welcome Serra & DelVecchio to the NFP family.”

Serra and DelVecchio in a joint statement said: “NFP is a leader in the P&C industry with its extensive expertise and client-facing resources, and we see great value in aligning with their team to further strengthen our client services.

“We’re excited to join NFP for the next stage of our firm’s future.”



Source: Company Press Release

