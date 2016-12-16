NFP buys Hayward Tilton & Rolapp Insurance Associates

Insurance broker and consultant NFP has acquired Hayward Tilton & Rolapp Insurance Associates (HT&R).

The transaction closed on December 16, 2016.

Based in Anaheim, California, HT&R is a full-service P&C and employee benefits insurance broker with an additional office in Palm Desert. HT&R focuses on commercial P&C insurance with notable specialties in manufacturing, non-profit organizations, aftermarket automotive and earthmoving equipment companies.

Principals of the firm Roger Rolapp and Joan Kay Kolbe and President of the firm Stephen Moriyama will become Directors of NFP’s P&C division. They will report to Paul Saich, Regional President of NFP’s P&C division in California.

NFP P&C division CEO Terry Scali said: “HT&R’s P&C expertise strengthens our offerings in California and further builds out our presence in Southern California.

“The acquisition underscores our growth aspiration in the state and dedication to offering the best-in-class P&C insurance products and risk management to both existing and new clients alike.”

Moriyama said: “We are excited to join a premier insurance brokerage firm like NFP. We are looking forward to the national capabilities and diversified and enhanced product portfolios that will be available to our clients.”

Source: Company Press Release