O2 becomes first mobile company in UK to offer car insurance

Mobile company O2 has launched its O2 Drive proposition, along with additional telematics proposition O2 Drive – Box on Board, which helps responsible young drivers get on the road.

O2 Drive, in partnership with Junction, BGL Group’s partnerships business, is a simple and easy to use car insurance product. It has a five star Defaqto rating and offers exclusive perks – even for those who aren’t O2 mobile customers.

In a move combining Junction’s market-leading insurance partnerships expertise with O2’s digital expertise, customers will benefit from car servicing, maintenance and safer driving tips – all via an innovative O2 Drive mobile app.

The app gives customers simple, easy access to all the information they need, like emergency breakdown services, policy details and advice on what to do after an accident. The app’s Car Assistant also allows customers to have discounted repairs, MOTs or servicing arranged for them directly with a local garage, with a 12 month guarantee on any parts or labour.

With an O2 Drive policy, existing O2 mobile customers have the potential to get a better price on car insurance up front, capitalising on Junction’s strong insurer relationships and smart data capability.

Through the mobile app all O2 Drive customers will also receive exclusive perks all year round as part of their policy – from retail and restaurant vouchers to car accessories – whether they are an existing O2 customer or not. They will also be able to access O2 Priority exclusive discounts and rewards through the O2 Drive app.

O2 Drive’s additional Box on Board product also gives customers the potential to secure an even greater discount up front with a small telematics device alongside their car battery – great for helping young drivers (17-24) get on the road.

The device gives customers access to their driving scores via the O2 Drive app, along with tips that could encourage safer driving and keep or improve their no claims discount.

O2 digital director David Plumb said: “Despite the rapid evolution of technology, the way we insure and service our cars has remained largely unchanged, with customers telling us that buying insurance is impersonal and confusing. We are on a mission to make customers’ lives easier through mobile, which is why we created O2 Drive.

“Based on the excellent feedback we’ve had so far for O2 Drive, the Box on Board proposition was created to further simplify the challenges of owning and driving a car safely. It unites our award-winning customer experience with our expertise in mobile to create a more personalised service – insuring people for who they are and rewarding them as they drive.”

Junction managing director Gary Duggan said: “We are delighted to be working with O2 on this suite of products and expect this to be the start of a long and fruitful partnership between our two companies.

“The customer is at the core of all of the products that we launch, including O2 Drive and O2 Drive – Box on Board. We will reward their loyalty to O2 with offers and services, and address the needs of individual customers, offering them an unprecedented level of service.”

Junction was formed in 2002 and has grown rapidly to its current position, providing insurance for over 2.4 million customers through some of the UK’s best known brands.

Source: Company Press Release