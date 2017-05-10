Palomar, AAA Club to offer residential earthquake insurance

Palomar Specialty Insurance and AAA Club Alliance have entered into a partnership to jointly offer residential earthquake insurance, beginning from Oklahoma.

"Palomar Specialty is excited to partner with AAA Club Alliance, a leading financial services and insurance organization with a loyal customer base across 13 states and Washington, D.C. Palomar believes its unique and innovative residential earthquake products coupled with AAA's superior customer service offering will provide AAA policyholders with a comprehensive catastrophe insurance solution," said Palomar Specialty CEO Mac Armstrong.

"AAA Oklahoma is appreciative for the partnership with Palomar Specialty to assist our members with earthquake coverage," said Russ Iden, Vice President of Insurance. "While we have seen a slight decline in earthquakes recently in Oklahoma, more than half of our AAA members who insure their home with us either carry earthquake coverage or want the coverage, especially after an event. We see Palomar Specialty as a strategic partner to deliver the coverage our members need for the biggest investment they own, their home."

AAA Oklahoma employs 313 Associates that serve over 495,000 Members in Oklahoma and South Dakota. It now joins AAA Club Alliance's 4,700 Associates that serve 6.2 million members in parts of Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Source: Company Press Release